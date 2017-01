COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Drugs, thousands of dollars and firearms are some of the things found inside a car in Colorado Springs Wednesday, according to police.



Police tried to stop a car after it had committed a minor traffic infraction near Hancock Expressway and South Chelton Road but the driver refused to stop, our ABC affiliate in Colorado Springs, KRDO-TV, reports.



Officers did not chase after the vehicle.



Several minutes passed and the car was found unoccupied by officers.



Inside, officers found approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,000 worth in cash and three firearms. One of the guns had been reported as stolen, according to KRDO-TV, who also reported that officers also found an AK-47 with a high capacity drum magazine.



The driver remains at-large.

