Pitkin County commissioners pass pro-immigration resolution

BASALT, Colo. (AP) — Pitkin County commissioners say a new resolution will limit the sheriff's office interaction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The Aspen Times reports the resolution passed Wednesday. It states that the sheriff's office will not provide ICE or CBP with "non-public information" about a person such as home or work addresses unless they have a warrant issued by a judge.
Under the resolution, the sheriff's office will not allow ICE or CBP to have access to a person in Pitkin County custody if the "sole purpose is enforcement of federal government on immigration enforcement".
The resolution keeps sheriff's deputies from interrogating, investigating and arresting people based on their immigration and citizenship status. It will also prevent other county departments from performing the functions of a federal immigration officer.