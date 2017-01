DENVER -- A person was shot dead early Wednesday evening near Montbello Civic Center Park but not much is known about the incident.



The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. by the Denver Police Department via Twitter.

Breaking: DPD investigating a shooting in the 13000 blk Albrook. Unknown condition on victim. No suspect information. Updates as available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 12, 2017

The victim was declared dead at around 8 p.m. by Denver police.

Family members showing up to the scene very upset. We don't yet know the condition of the victim but by this response it's not good. pic.twitter.com/ru2QJfGk0m — Adam Hammond (@AdamHammond_7) January 12, 2017

There is no suspect information available at this time.

