Man with prosthetic leg accused of taking upskirt photos of woman pleads guilty

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:22 PM, Apr 23, 2017
denver broncos | denver news | colorado news | jacob magee | invasion of privacy for sexual gratification
DENVER -- A man who is accused of taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Denver Broncos game back in October pleaded guilty during a court hearing Friday. 

Court records show Jacob Magee, 35, pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, a class 6 felony. 

MagGee was arrested on Nov. 12, 2016, weeks after he allegedly took the photos without the victim's permission near Gate 10 on Oct. 30.

The man was identifiable to the public because he was caught on security footage wearing a Von Miller jersey and a prosthetic leg.  

Magee, who is reportedly a registered sex offender in Lafayette, Colorado, pleaded guilty in 2012 to a misdemeanor peeping Tom charge. Trespassing, burglary and criminal mischief charges in that case were dismissed.

Magee is free on $2,000 bond, according to court records. He'll return to court for sentencing on July 10, 2017. 

