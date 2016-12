Man steals Salvation Army kettle from Boulder-area King Soopers

BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder Police have identified a man accused of stealing a Salvation Army kettle from a King Soopers in the Gunbarrel community on Tuesday afternoon.

“The guy grabbed it and got away with about 20 bucks and the bucket,” Sgt. Nick Smetzer told our partners at the Boulder Daily Camera.

Smetzer told the newspaper the Salvation Army has declined to press charges. He added police are now are trying to make contact with the suspect to try to get him to return the money and the kettle.



The robbery was reported at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Gunpark Drive and Lookout Road.

