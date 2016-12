ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Deputies are looking for the man who stormed into the home of his child's mother and allegedly shot and killed another man.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday at a home on West Girard Avenue, near Federal Blvd. and U.S. 285.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's office said the two men got into a fight inside the home, took it outside to a parking lot and the mother's guest was shot and killed.

Deputies are looking for the suspect. They said they know his name, but haven't yet released it.

There's no word yet on the relationship between the mother and the man who was killed at her home.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.