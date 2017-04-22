Man shot and killed in southwest Denver overnight, police say

DENVER -- One man was shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot in southwest Denver late Friday night, Denver Police Department officers said.

It happened just before ten o'clock in the area of West Evans Avenue and South Depew Street, about a block west of Sheridan Boulevard.

Officers said the victim was a man, but did not release many details. As of 10 p.m. Friday they had not made any arrests and the suspect or suspects were still at-large.

A witness on scene told Denver7 he heard three gunshots and a car peel out of the parking lot.

The strip mall houses a liquor store, a staffing service company, and a few fast food restaurants.