Man gets beaten up after spotting own stolen vehicle in Adams County

Oscar Contreras
9:12 PM, Jan 18, 2017
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A man was beat up after unexpectedly spotting his stolen car in a cul de sac early Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Sherman Street east of Marigold Drive.

The victim reportedly spotted his vehicle, which he told deputies was stolen a couple days ago, in a cul de sac in the area. Thinking the vehicle was abandoned, he approached the vehicle and found four men inside, according to Sgt. Jim Morgen with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The four men got out and started beating the man, according to Morgen, who added they left the scene on foot and fired several shots as the escaped.

No one was injured, Morgen said.

The victim was not able to give deputies a good description of the suspects.

