Man brings girl he met online back home, gets robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A man’s date in Colorado Springs ended on a sour note early Friday as he was robbed at gunpoint following a home break-in, according to police.



The victim allegedly brought home a girl he met online just after midnight Friday when two men came to the home located in the area of Tappan Circle and Potter Drive and forced their way inside.



Officers said one of the suspects had a revolver gun.

The man was robbed of his wallet, jewelry and gaming stations, a Colorado Springs police officer said in a press release. His car has was also taken by another possible suspect.

Police said the revolver was discharged during the robbery, but no bullet hole was discovered.



The suspects are on the run after fleeing in a silver or gray Volkswagen.

No one was injured.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

