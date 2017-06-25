Man accused of vandalizing mosque arrested for missing court

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Army medic accused of breaking glass doors and throwing a Bible into a Colorado mosque has been arrested after skipping another court appearance.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 35-year-old Joseph Giaquinto was arrested Saturday, a day after he was set to appear at the Larimer County Justice Center. It’s the second time he has missed a scheduled court appearance since his March arrest.

He missed his first court appearance and was arrested that same day.

Investigators say Giaquinto acknowledged vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins in March, causing thousands of dollars in damage. He has been charged with a hate crime and criminal mischief.