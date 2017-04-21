Heroin laced with elephant tranquilizer found at death scene

Fair
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman's office announced Friday that authorities in New York state have made a record drug bust, seizing 33 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of fentanyl. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
EL JEBEL, Colo. (AP) — Heroin laced with horse tranquilizer has been identified as the substance found at a Colorado scene where two men were discovered dead.
The Aspen Times reports the lab analysis had come in April 13, showing the heroin to be cut with carfentanil.
A DEA warning says carfentanil is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and 100 times more powerful than the fentanyl tranquilizer.
Police say 26-year-old Michael Martinez and 30-year-old Camillo Sanchez had been found dead by a roommate March 24 in a home in the El Jebel area.
A third man had been found unconscious and was resuscitated by authorities using repeated doses of Narcan, a medicine that blocks the effects of opioids.
Nine clear capsules of the mixed drugs were found at the scene.
