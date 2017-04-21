Heroin laced with elephant tranquilizer found at death scene

EL JEBEL, Colo. (AP) — Heroin laced with horse tranquilizer has been identified as the substance found at a Colorado scene where two men were discovered dead.

The Aspen Times reports the lab analysis had come in April 13, showing the heroin to be cut with carfentanil.

A DEA warning says carfentanil is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and 100 times more powerful than the fentanyl tranquilizer.

Police say 26-year-old Michael Martinez and 30-year-old Camillo Sanchez had been found dead by a roommate March 24 in a home in the El Jebel area.

A third man had been found unconscious and was resuscitated by authorities using repeated doses of Narcan, a medicine that blocks the effects of opioids.

Nine clear capsules of the mixed drugs were found at the scene.