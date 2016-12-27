Funeral today for murdered mom and baby, Shanna and Diederik Vandewege

BACA COUNTY, Colo. -- Funeral services will be held in the small, southeastern town of Walsh, Colorado, on Tuesday for a mother and baby killed earlier this month.

Shanna Vandewege and her three-month-old son, Diederik Vandewege, had recently moved from Denver to Fort Worth, Texas.

Shanna and Diederik were found dead in a bedroom at their home. Both of their throats had been cut.

Diederik's father, Craig Vandewege, was arrested in Glenwood Springs. He's being held on capital murder charges.

In his vehicle, investigators found 1,000 rounds of ammunition, empty gas cans, camouflage clothing, several bottles of medication, an AR-15-style rifle and a .22 caliber revolver, according to the arrest affidavit.

A report by one of the arresting officers says Vandewege told them he planned to go shooting the next day to get rid of stress.

The funeral for Shanna and Diederik is being held at the Dykes Memorial Chapel.

Kate Stasiowski, a nurse who worked with Shanna at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, said Shanna cherished her work as a nurse.

“Shanna was such a loving person, such a caring soul. She took nursing to another level,” Stasiowski said. “She treated patients like they were family.”

