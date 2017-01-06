FUGITIVE FRIDAY: Twice-convicted sex offender, Bruce Feathers, wanted by Denver Police

Deb Stanley
10:07 AM, Jan 6, 2017
11:14 AM, Jan 6, 2017
DENVER -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a wanted sex offender.

Bruce Earl Feathers, 39, has been convicted of sexual assault charges involving a child twice.

He was convicted of sex assault on a child in 1996 and aggravated sex assault on a child in 2002.

He's wanted by Denver Police for failing to register his location.

He's one of Colorado's top 20 most wanted sex offenders. See the full list on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's website.

