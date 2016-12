DENVER -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a sexually violent predator.

Johnny Reyes, 42, has been previously convicted of statutory rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

Now he's wanted by Denver Police for failing to register as a sex offender.

Reyes is a white man who is 5'9" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Reyes is the 4th most wanted sex offender in Colorado. See the full list on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's website.

