Fugitive Friday: Man convicted of child sexual assault still failing to register as offender

DENVER – A man convicted in 2007 of sex assault on a child is again wanted by Colorado law enforcement for failing to register as a sex offender.

Terrell Cortez Madrid Duran, 29, has been in this situation before. He’s had an active warrant for his arrest on the latest charge since April 2014.

But he pleaded guilty in October 2009 to failing to change his registry when he moved.

Duran also has prior charges on violating protection orders, a synthetic cannabinoids charge, and several traffic infractions on his record.

He also sometimes goes by the names “Terrell Cortez” or “Terrell Madrid.”

Duran is described as a white man, 5-foot-6 and approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you’ve seen him or have knowledge of his whereabouts, contact the Colorado Bureau of Investigation 24-hour tip line at 303-239-5732 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

