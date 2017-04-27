Colorado police found 262 pounds of marijuana on side of road on 4/20

Freeze Warning issued April 27 at 12:12PM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – Somebody dumped 262 pounds of marijuana on the side of a road in Manitou Springs on 4/20.
The Manitou Springs Police Department recovered the pot, which was stuffed into 11 55-gallon trash bags, along the side of the road near Crystal Hills Boulevard, according to KRDO.
Police had been tipped off to suspicious activity at a vacation rental home about 1.5 miles away earlier in the day, but upon investigating found nothing suspicious.
But before finding the marijuana, officers were tipped off again to two men seen driving a white van up to the rental home and leaving shortly afterward. Police valued the marijuana at $1.5 million.
KRDO reports that police believe the van and the marijuana are connected, though officers never found the van. They are asking anyone with information to call the El Paso County Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.