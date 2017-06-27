Colorado jury acquits Army Green Beret who killed intruder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury in Colorado Springs has acquitted a U.S. Army Green Beret who shot and killed an intruder in his detached garage.

The Gazette reports jurors found 35-year-old Michael Joseph Galvin not guilty Monday of negligent homicide in the November 2015 death of Robert Carrigan.

Galvin was charged after an autopsy showed that Carrigan was shot three times in the back.

Attorneys sparred over whether Galvin's actions were justified under a Colorado law that protects homeowners who use deadly force against intruders they fear could harm them.

Prosecutors say Galvin confronted Carrigan at night inside the garage. The defense argued that Carrigan lunged for Galvin's pistol before the shooting, and that Galvin was protecting his family.