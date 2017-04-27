Colorado investigators look to identify woman found dead in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – State investigators have released a computer-generated image of a young woman whose body was found off Highway 103 in Clear Creek County earlier this month in hopes of identifying her.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the body was that of a bi-racial female between 15 and 25 years old. She has black hair and had a black weave in her hair as well, according to investigators. Both of her earlobes were pierced twice.

CBI says investigators believe the woman may have been the victim of a homicide, though it is not releasing details about the woman’s cause of death.

The woman’s body was found April 8 off State Highway 103 somewhere in Clear Creek County.

Investigators say the woman was wearing a black t-shirt with pictures of Marilyn Monroe, guns and marijuana on its front.

CBI says officials have searched local, state and national missing persons databases and have so far not been able to identify the woman.

The computer-generated sketch of the woman and a photo of the t-shirt she was found in can be seen above.

Anyone with information on who the woman might be, or the circumstances behind her death, is asked to call CBI at 303-239-4219 or the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office at 303-670-7567.