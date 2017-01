COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A burglary suspect who punched a police dog as he tried to escape authorities was arrested late Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.



Edgardo Nunez-Palencia, 25, reportedly broke into a hotel in the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and Printers Parkway sometime before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a sliding glass door that had been forced open on one side of the building.

As they tried to go inside, police said they spotted Nunez-Palencia jumping from the second floor of the building. The suspect tried to run from police but was stopped by K-9 officers Donovan and Max.

Nunez-Palencia then hit Max several times before he was stopped and taken into custody, according to our ABC affiliate in Colorado Springs, KRDO-TV.



Max suffered no injuries.



Nunez-Palencia was charged with second-degree burglary and cruelty to a certified police dog, according to KRDO-TV.

