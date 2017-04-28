Broomfield man accused of murder in brutal killing of 4-year-old family member denied bond

Freeze Watch issued April 28 at 8:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
The Broomfield judge also Friday sealed the case for Emanuel Joseph Doll, 25, who was arrested Thursday morning in the boy’s death.
Though police have not said what his exact cause of death was, they said the boy had “a massive amount of trauma,” and dispatch calls said the boy was killed with an ax – something police have yet to confirm.
A neighbor of the home where the alleged killing happened said Doll was the boy’s uncle.
Police said Thursday that dispatchers originally received a 911 hang-up call from the address Thursday morning, then a request for medical assistance. When officers arrived at the home near West 136th Avenue and Stuart Court, they found the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Doll is a 2010 graduate of Broomfield High School. He was charged with third-degree assault in December 2014 and charged in April 2016 with criminal mischief and obstruction of justice.
He will be held without bond at the Broomfield Detention Center through the weekend and is again due in court Tuesday afternoon, where the judge is expected to readdress the sealing of Doll’s affidavit and warrant.
Broomfield police were still at the scene of the boy’s death for evidence processing Friday morning; one officer said they could be working at the home through Saturday.