Broncos' Will Parks facing harassment charge after being arrested for domestic violence

BRIGHTON, Colo. – Denver Broncos safety Will Parks is facing a harassment charge after he was arrested for domestic violence following an incident dating back to late March, according to court records obtained by Denver7.

The incident took place on March 24 in Brighton, court records show.

The safety was arrested by the Brighton Police Department on one charge of domestic violence and one charge of harassment, but is only appearing in court on the harassment charge, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation report states.

The Denver Broncos released a statement Thursday afternoon saying they are continuing to “monitor this matter.”

“We became aware of the issue involving Will Parks immediately after it occurred in March,” said Patrick Smyth, the Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations for the Denver Broncos in a statement sent to 7Sports Xtra anchor Lionel Bienvenu.

Parks is going into his second year as safety with the Broncos. He was a sixth round draft pick in 2016.

He had 22 tackles and 1 interception for the Broncos last season and also returned a blocked extra point for the game-winning points against the Saints.

Denver7 reached out to Parks’ attorney for comment, but our call was not returned.