At least 1 victim of youth corrections officer accused of sex assault younger than 15: Affidavit

DENVER – At least one of the victims of a correctional youth security officer who was charged with sexual assault was younger than 15-yeas-old, an affidavit obtained by Denver7 states.

One of the victims who had been at the Gilliam Youth Center in April and then in May of 2016, told Denver Police detectives that Correctional Youth Security Officer Armando Torres, 25, found her on Facebook after they first met back in April and began exchanging messages back and forth, according to the affidavit.

The victim told detectives she was back in the center on Nov. 7 and that both had been “flirtatious with each other.” The affidavit shows the teenager later told detectives that at one point, Torres kissed her and began making inappropriate sexual advances.

In another incident dating back to Nov. 11, 2016, a 14-year-old inside the youth center told detectives that Torres touched her inappropriately and tried to put his hands insider her pants several times, the affidavit states.

Torres was charged with sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust Tuesday by the Denver District Attorney.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.