Aspen woman, 58, sentenced to 10 years probation for 6th DUI

ASPEN, Colo. – An Aspen woman was sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to her sixth DUI.



Karen Sahr, 58, will also have to serve 90 days in jail – but will be allowed to leave for work during the day – and will also have to complete a special curriculum for DUI offenders, as well as 48 hours of community service, according to the Aspen Times.



A prosecutor lobbied to have Sahr spend jail time for her latest offense, while she was on probation for a previous DUI, but a probation officer convinced Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Chris Seldin that a prison sentence would only be detrimental for Sahr and her recovery, the newspaper reported.



The probation officer told Seldin that the Pitkin County Recovery Court would benefit her far more than spending time in prison, as it offers drug and alcohol addicts the chance to fight their addiction, the Aspen Times reported.



Sahr is scheduled to begin serving her 90-day jail sentence at the Pitkin County Jail on Friday.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.