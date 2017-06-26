After 6 Colorado teens victimized, South Carolina man sentenced to 30 years in prison

DENVER — A man who pleaded guilty to violating and victimizing six Colorado teenagers between June and August of 2014 is heading to prison for 30 years.

U.S. Attorneys announced the sentencing on Monday, months after the man pleaded guilty in September to six counts in the case — one for each girl he victimized by posing as a teen on social media.

According to the case, Christopher White, 38, used Facebook, among other social media sites, to befriend underage girls who were between 13- and 14-years-old. Eventually, White coerced several to meet in person to perform sexual acts or send pornographic photos, which the U.S. Attorney's Office said are considered child pornography.

Between his guilty plea in September and his sentencing in June, authorities say they he continued to use his phone to contact minors. When authorities took his phone privileges, he reportedly used any other electronic device he could find to contact his victims.

“HSI’s and our prosecutors’ forensic skill at catching these predators is second to none,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer said. “But the absolute best way to protect your kids from being preyed upon like this is to keep an eye on their behavior and phone and computer use.”

The discovery during the time between his guilty plea and sentencing led to the stiff sentencing of 30 years in federal prison along with a lifetime term of supervised release.