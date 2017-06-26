8-year-old stopped at Denver public school showing off gun in backpack

DENVER — Denver Police rushed to the John Amesse Elementary School Monday after teachers found an elementary student had a gun in his backpack.

Police tell Denver7 a teacher was able to confiscate a gun from the backpack of an 8-year-old while the student was "showing it off" to friends.

The student wasn't threatening others, police said.

An investigation is ongoing to learn how the student obtained the gun and brought it to school.

Police have yet to say if there will be any charges against the child's guardian.