3 arrested, accused of busting down elderly man's door in home invasion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Three people who were arrested Tuesday for reportedly busting down an elderly man’s door in Englewood during a home invasion have been identified by the Englewood Police Department.

Jared Tayofa, 29, Jose Madrid, 37, and Eva Ruybal 51, were jailed at the Arapahoe County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and felony menacing after they reportedly kicked in the front door of the elderly man’s home to steal food, credit cards and a cell phone, according to Englewood Police Department spokesperson Chad Read.

During the investigation, “it was determined that Eva Ruybal knew the victim,” according to Read who added that one of the suspects was allegedly armed with a knife while threatening the victim.

The elderly man, who lives at the Centennial Crossing Condos in the area of South Decatur Street and West Center Avenue, suffered minor injuries in the alleged home invasion, but officers said it was unclear how that happened.

The three suspects left the home after the reported invasion but were found by Englewood Police not far from where the crime took place and were all subsequently arrested.