2 people found dead in Centennial home, deputies investigating

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Centennial Wednesday evening.

Deputies released few details as to the ongoing investigation, only saying it was going on in the area of South Cherrywood Circle and East Orchard Road.

“At this point, it does not appear investigators are looking for suspects in the death investigation,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Julie Brooks.

