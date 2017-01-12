2 adults, 2 juveniles found dead in home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Four people were found dead in a home in Colorado Springs Tuesday night in a murder-suicide.

Police went to the home in the 3200-block of El Morro Road in southeast Colorado Springs at 7:30 p.m. after someone requested a welfare check.

Inside, police said officers found the bodies of an adult male, adult female and two juveniles.

Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Lucero Badillo Castillo, 26. She was confirmed to have died from gunshot wounds. The coroner identified the male suspect as Rodolfo Barcenas Alcantara, 29, and ruled he died from suicide.

The two children were also confirmed to have been shot dead. The coroner's office identified the two children killed as Laela Barcenas Badillo, 5, and Rodolfo Barcenas Badillo, Jr., 8.

