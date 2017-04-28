100 pot plants found at scene of Colorado triple homicide

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities say more than 100 marijuana plants were removed from a Colorado home where three people were found slain.

Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the marijuana grow found inside the home southwest of Boulder was illegal, but The Daily Camera reports investigators are still trying to determine if drugs played a role in the killings.

The bodies of 54-year-old Wallace White, 56-year-old Kelly Sloat-White and 39-year-old Emory Fraker were found April 15, and the possibility of murder-suicide was quickly ruled out.

Investigators have said the home was specifically targeted, but they have not released any information about a suspect or a possible motive. They also have declined to say how the three victims were killed.