AURORA, Colo. -- A suspect in a stolen truck crashed on Interstate 70 Monday after being pursued by officers.
The vehicle was reported as stolen at 8:32 a.m., police said.
An officer spotted the vehicle, tried to stop it several times, then performed a PIT manuever to stop the driver on I-70, near Monaco, police said.
RIGHT NOW: Officers used pit maneuver to stop vehicle they were chasing. You can see #AuroraPD patrol car into side of white truck. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/SM7hwk59h7
The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officers told Denver7.
Look at damage to white truck. Officers tell us suspect was taken to hospital as precaution, following pursuit of stolen vehicle. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/IR7Qs563bk
Westbound I-70 reopened at about 10:15 a.m.
