1 arrested after stolen truck stopped on I-70

Deb Stanley
10:06 AM, Jan 16, 2017
2 hours ago
aurora police | stolen

AURORA, Colo. -- A suspect in a stolen truck crashed on Interstate 70 Monday after being pursued by officers.

The vehicle was reported as stolen at 8:32 a.m., police said.

An officer spotted the vehicle, tried to stop it several times, then performed a PIT manuever to stop the driver on I-70, near Monaco, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officers told Denver7.

Westbound I-70 reopened at about 10:15 a.m.

