1 arrested, 1 charged after undercover Johnstown prostitution ring operation

Oscar Contreras
3:41 PM, Jan 13, 2017
7:58 PM, Jan 13, 2017
johnstown | prostitution ring | johnstown police department | colorado news | sex ring

Denver7 reporter Molly Hendrickson tells us Johnstown police arrested 1 person and charged another in the case.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. – One person was taken into custody, another was charged and an at-risk juvenile was rescued following an undercover operation involving a prostitution ring in Johnstown.

A total of nine agencies conducted the operation in the area of Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Larimer County Road 16, according to Johnstown Chief of Police Brian Phillips.

Officers uncovered the prostitution ring by arranging to meet for sex in exchange for money after responding to ads posted on several escort websites, Phillips said.

“Once the females showed up and made contact with the undercover officer, they were taken into custody for solicitation of prostitution,” according to a press release sent by the Johnstown Police Department.

Two males were also arrested and an at-risk juvenile was taken into protective custody during a traffic stop, Phillips said. A firearm was also recovered from the vehicle.

One male was booked on outstanding warrants, another was charged with human trafficking.

“The goal of operations such as this is to reduce those issues by making this area a difficult market for soliciting or selling sexual services,” the press release stated.

The identity of both males has not been released by police. 

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top