1 arrested, 1 charged after undercover Johnstown prostitution ring operation

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. – One person was taken into custody, another was charged and an at-risk juvenile was rescued following an undercover operation involving a prostitution ring in Johnstown.



A total of nine agencies conducted the operation in the area of Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Larimer County Road 16, according to Johnstown Chief of Police Brian Phillips.



Officers uncovered the prostitution ring by arranging to meet for sex in exchange for money after responding to ads posted on several escort websites, Phillips said.



“Once the females showed up and made contact with the undercover officer, they were taken into custody for solicitation of prostitution,” according to a press release sent by the Johnstown Police Department.



Two males were also arrested and an at-risk juvenile was taken into protective custody during a traffic stop, Phillips said. A firearm was also recovered from the vehicle.



One male was booked on outstanding warrants, another was charged with human trafficking.

“The goal of operations such as this is to reduce those issues by making this area a difficult market for soliciting or selling sexual services,” the press release stated.



The identity of both males has not been released by police.

