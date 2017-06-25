Woman hit, killed by train in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A woman has died after she was hit by a train near the Bijou Bridge in Colorado Springs, police said Sunday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was on scene investigating the deadly crash after it was reported at around 11 a.m. at the Bijou Bridge and Interstate 25.

When police arrived to the area, they found a deceased woman on the tracks. The woman had been struck by a train going south, according to police.

The train, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), which hauls 110 cars full of coal, tried to stop but could not do so in time.



BNSF is now conducting its own investigation into the crash.

The area where the woman was hit is near a heavily populated transient area, our ABC-affiliate station in Colorado Springs, KRDO-TV, reports.