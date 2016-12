FOUNTAIN, Colo. -- A woman was dragged across a gas station parking lot by a carjacker.

Monique Henry told KKTV-TV that she was pumping gas Wednesday night at a Kum & Go gas station in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs, when a man jumped in her car and started driving away.

"As I opened the door to try and figure out what he was doing, he drug me across the parking lot," Henry told KKTV-TV.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid-20s, with tattoos on his neck.



If you saw this incident Wednesday night, or have any information about the carjacking, call Fountain Police at 719-382-8555.

