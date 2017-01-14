Second-grader hit at crosswalk in critical condition

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:11PM MST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baca

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Pueblo, Teller

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 1:07PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 14 at 11:43AM MST expiring January 14 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt

Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 5:59AM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Washington

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:58AM MST expiring January 15 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:58AM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 4:28AM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 4:28AM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel

Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:56AM MST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:20PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo, Saguache

Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:20PM MST expiring January 16 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:43PM MST expiring January 14 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel