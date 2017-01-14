Second-grader hit at crosswalk in critical condition

Associated Press
10:04 AM, Jan 14, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- One of four children hit in a crosswalk outside a Colorado Springs elementary school remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police Lt. Scott Schwall said Friday the second-grader, who was the most seriously injured, had improved a bit on Friday. Two of the children had been released from the hospital.

Witnesses said a crossing guard stopped traffic just before 8 a.m. Thursday when a car made a right turn into the crosswalk, hitting the children. They three boys and a girl were pinned under the car.

Amanda Shafer, who was stopped at the intersection, said five men lifted the car off the children. School officials say the children are three siblings and a cousin who are in kindergarten, first, second and fifth grades.

The collision is still being investigated and no arrests have been made.

