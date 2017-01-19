Police: Colorado Springs resident shoots, kills intruder

Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 10:45PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a resident reportedly shot and killed an intruder.
The victim, a transient, has not been identified.
Lt. Howard Black said at least one shot was fired during the confrontation just before 7 a.m. in a residence in the downtown area.
Detectives are investigating whether the shooting might fall under Colorado's so-called "make my day" law under which homeowners cannot be held legally or civilly liable for using force against an intruder.
The name of the resident has not been released. Black says no arrests have been made.
The Gazette reports El Paso County records indicate the house where the shooting took place has been broken up into apartments.