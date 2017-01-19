Police: Colorado Springs resident shoots, kills intruder

Associated Press
11:12 AM, Jan 19, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a resident reportedly shot and killed an intruder.

The victim, a transient, has not been identified.

Lt. Howard Black said at least one shot was fired during the confrontation just before 7 a.m. in a residence in the downtown area.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting might fall under Colorado's so-called "make my day" law under which homeowners cannot be held legally or civilly liable for using force against an intruder.

The name of the resident has not been released. Black says no arrests have been made.

The Gazette reports El Paso County records indicate the house where the shooting took place has been broken up into apartments.

