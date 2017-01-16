Off-duty cop tackles, arrests Walmart shoplifting suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A suspected shoplifter picked the wrong store on Sunday night.

Colorado Springs Police said the man tried to steal some items at the Walmart on Platte Avenue, at Chelton Road, at about 5:30 p.m.

An officer, working extra duty, confronted the suspected shoplifter, but the man ran. That didn't stop the officer.

"Officer Blanscet was able to tackle the shoplifter outside the store," Colorado Springs Police said.

The suspect was arrested.

Officer Blanscet injured his hand and knee, but police said Blanscet finished his shift.

