COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A man in Colorado Springs had a really rough Monday night.

The man said he ran out of gas on Interstate 25, at the Fontanero Street off-ramp.

The man told police that while he was adding gas, another vehicle pulled up near him and three people got out.

Instead of helping, one of the men had a gun and the group demanded the victim's money, police said.

The three men took the money and drove off in mid-2000’s Cadillac sedan which was maroon or dark red with a tan top, police said.

The victim was not hurt and no one has been arrested.

