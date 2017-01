EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A 16-year-old in El Paso County has been missing for nearly four months and El Paso County deputies are asking for your help to find her.

Leticia Fuentes, 16, was last seen on Sept. 19, 2016.

She is described as Hispanic with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-1 tall and weighs 135 pounds.



Fuentes was last seen wearing a long sleeve pink shirt and blue jeans.



Deputies did not release any other information that could help in locating Fuentes.



If you have information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (719) 390-5555.

