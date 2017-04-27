DA: Colorado Springs police justified in shooting armed man

Associated Press
8:56 PM, Apr 26, 2017
4 hours ago
Shanw Michael Oliver, 39, is accused of opening fire against two Colorado Springs Police Department officers at an Arby's on Thursday evening. (Photo/Colorado Springs Police Department) 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors say two police officers were justified when they shot a man who fired at them near a fast-food restaurant in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports 39-year-old Shawn Oliver shot at the officers Jan. 12 after they ordered him to put his gun down. The officers returned fire, hitting Oliver twice.

The El Paso County District Attorney's Office says they used reasonable force to defend themselves.

Oliver was wanted on several charges out of Adams County, including attempted sexual assault of a child. He now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault of a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Jail documents don't indicate if Oliver has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

