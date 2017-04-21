Colorado Springs settles racial profiling lawsuit for $212,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs has agreed to pay $212,000 to settle a racial profiling lawsuit over the arrest of two black men that was captured on cellphone video and widely viewed on social media.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Thursday the city of Colorado Springs also agreed to revise some of its policies.

Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Brown and his 31-year-old brother, Ryan, sued after they were arrested in March 2015. Police say officers stopped the car because they had seen it earlier in a high-crime area known for drug deals.

Police found no weapons or contraband.

Benjamin Brown, who was driving, was ticketed for a cracked windshield and later pleaded guilty.

Ryan Brown, who recorded the incident on his cellphone, was charged with obstructing a peace officer. That charge was dropped.