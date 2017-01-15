Body found under bridge in Colorado Springs, death investigation underway

Oscar Contreras
12:32 PM, Jan 15, 2017
4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A death investigation is underway after man was found dead inside a camp under a bridge in south Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Officers got reports of the body at around 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Nevada Avenue and the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

The department’s Violent Crimes Section/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and began a death investigation, which is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

