Body found under bridge in Colorado Springs, death investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A death investigation is underway after man was found dead inside a camp under a bridge in south Colorado Springs over the weekend.
Officers got reports of the body at around 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Nevada Avenue and the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.
The department’s Violent Crimes Section/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and began a death investigation, which is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.
