Armed shoplifter threatened Sears worker, but gave back the stolen merchandise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- For the second time in less than two weeks, workers at a Sears store in Colorado Springs have been threatened by a shoplifter with a gun.

Store employees told police Monday night that a shoplifter fled the store with several items without paying.

"A store employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot and was able to recover the property," Colorado Springs Police said. "A verbal argument ensued and the suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the employee and threatened to shoot him."

No shots were fired and the suspect got away.

On December 14, at the same store on Southgate Road, two shoplifters were fleeing the store when they found the doors had been locked at closing time.

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a gun, threatened the employees, then started shooting at the glass door.

The suspects got away and no one was hurt.

If you have information about either incident, please call Colorado Springs Police.

