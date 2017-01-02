Air Force Academy cadet Tim Barber & father Gregory Barber killed in plane crash

TheDenverChannel.com Team , Associated Press
9:05 AM, Jan 2, 2017
An 18-year-old Air Force Academy cadet was one of the people killed in a mid-air collision in McKinney, Texas Saturday afternoon.

McKINNEY, Texas -- An Air Force Academy cadet and his father were killed in a mid-air collision in Texas.

Cadet Tim Barber, 18, and his father, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel Gregory Barber, were killed Saturday, according to WFAA-TV.

The TV station reported that Barber's plane was struck in the tail.

The pilot of the other plane also died.

The crash happened near Aero County Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

Tim Barber had just entered the Air Force Academy after graduating high school as salutatorian last summer, according to KRDO-TV.

