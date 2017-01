A Colorado charity designed to help kids in the hospital was started by a kid herself. 7Everyday Hero Rylie James is the founder of Kuddlez for Kidz.

"We take stuffed animals and we donate to hospitals. And they can have that thing to cuddle with and get them through the really hard times," said James.

James is just 14 years old. She started Kuddlez for Kidz when she as 12.

"When I was in the first grade, I had a stroke," said James.

That required an eight-hour brain surgery. Fortunately, James had a bag full of stuffed animals and toys donated by the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood.

"I played with all that stuff. And it just really got me through that and I wanted to share that," said James.

Local Kiwanis help Rylie collect stuffed animals.Then she visits several areas hospitals, like Saint Anthony's North, and passes out the toys to kids of all ages.

"You can just feel her energy when she walks into a room. It's fantastic," said Scott Iten, Prospect Ridge Academy Counselor.

"She's just a bubbly young girl who is wise beyond her years. I can't wait to see what she does beyond this," said Marie Powell, Director of Volunteer Services at Saint Anthony Hospital.

"She's a fantastic kid. Not just a great student, but all around. She's the kind of kid you love having in your organization," added Iten.

Rylie James is proof one person can make a difference, and that age is no barrier to helping others.

"This is kind of selfish, I guess, but it gives me a feeling that I changed someone's day," said James.

To learn more about Kuddlez for Kidz, go to www.kuddlezforkidz.org

