A Colorado boy is hoping to help the world heal and he is doing it one bandage at a time. His name is Mason Israel.

"I always, and still do, carry first aid in my pockets," said Mason.

Israel has a heart of gold and pockets full of bandages.

"I usually bring a lot of things. I've got bandages, more bandages, more bandages," Mason said as he pulled bandages out of his pockets.

"He just loved running around and if someone was hurt he'd be the guy with the bandage. He'd whip it out and say, 'I'm sorry you're hurt,'" said Mason's mom Renee Israel.

Mason's heart for helping others gave his parents an idea.

"We were literally driving with him one day and I said, 'Mason, you've been bringing first aid to school and it would be wonderful to be in the bandage business,'" said Mason's father, Rob Israel.

"It is called Help2Heal. It is a buy one, give one model. So, for every bandage we sell, we give one away," said Mason.

The bandages are given to Project C.U.R.E., Masons' dad said.

"Project C.U.R.E. is now the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies and equipment to the poorest people in the world," said Douglas Jackson, Project C.U.R.E. President and CEO.

Mason's Help2Heal bandages go into Project C.U.R.E's "cure kits" that are shipped to more than 70 countries. And inside the project's "kits for kids" that are shipped overseas.

"This was really a great opportunity as entrepreneurs to instill entrepreneurism in our son, but in a way that also gives back," said Mason's mom.

Giving back is part of the Israel family culture.

"So, instead of getting presents for our birthdays we pick a charity. So, last year it was Project C.U.R.E.," said Mason.

Help2Heal also provides a valuable life lesson for kids in Colorado who use the bandages.

"When a child has a boo-boo and they're crying, you go up to them and say, 'Well, now you're using this bandage and helping someone right now,'" said Mason's dad.

The Mason-inspired Help2Heal effort has helped several agencies. For Project C.U.R.E. alone, Help2Heal has provided more than 130,000 bandages. Not bad for a ten year old.

"I just love first aid and band-aids, so it's definitely a fun thing to do," said Mason.

To learn more about Help2Heal, go to www.Help2Heal.com

