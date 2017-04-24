7Everyday Hero Jim Leibold is a volunteer tour guide at CU South Denver

LONE TREE, Colo. -- Lone Tree is home to a unique place that combines a museum with a learning center. It is a $40 million facility given to the University of Colorado.

The University of Colorado South Denver was launched in January of 2015. Many people may know the facility east of I-25 along Lincoln by its former name: The Wildlife Experience.

Dave Liniger, the founder of RE-MAX and his wife, Gail donated the facility to CU.

The university renamed the facility CU South Denver,and added some classrooms. But the familiar museum filled with animal exhibits is still inside for all to enjoy.

Which brings us to 7Everyday Hero Jim Leibold. He has volunteered to lead tours in the museum for six years.

"I am a volunteer docent. I come here every Wednesday," said Leibold.

Leibold leads several talks and tours at the museum, including one at the Coral Reef exhibit and another rather unique tour.

"It is called Hidden Creepy Crawlies. They are things that people would not see unless they are pointed out. Little bugs and mice and bats and centipedes and what have you," said Leibold.

Leibold is a retired physician with a knack for education.

"He knows how to teach and he has a passion for it," said Luella Chavez D'Angelo, Vice Chancellor CU South Denver

And he is no stranger to giving back and celebrating CU.

"When I was in medical practice, I was on the clinical or volunteer facility at the CU Medical School for 36 years," said Leibold.

"He was kind enough to train me in everything. So, I was able to become a docent, based on his training," said fellow volunteer docent Deb Farreau.

Leibold volunteers because he likes to give back, and because it is fun.

"I feel so blessed. I thank the Lord every day for all the blessings I've had through the whole 87 years of my life," said Leibold.

"Jim brings a whole lot of joy. I've never seen anything like it before. At his age, he comes in here full of energy. He motivates the rest of us," said Carl Jamison, volunteer docent.

"Jim is maybe a little extra dose of special," said Chavez D'ANgelo.

Everyone at the museum learns from Leibold's experience and knowledge. And the volunteers and staff at CU South Denver provide Leibold with purpose and friendship.

"They have become my gang. My wife died two and half years ago, and I'm alone, and so I really look forward to coming here," said Leibold.

To learn more about CU South Denver, its opportunities, its museum and its theater go to www.southdenver.cu.edu