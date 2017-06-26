2 Marines burned in California base explosion

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 2:41PM MDT expiring June 27 at 3:15PM MDT in effect for: Yuma

Fire Weather Warning issued June 27 at 1:50PM MDT expiring June 27 at 9:45PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan

Fire Weather Watch issued June 27 at 1:50PM MDT expiring June 28 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan

Fire Weather Warning issued June 27 at 1:50PM MDT expiring June 27 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel

Fire Weather Warning issued June 27 at 4:03AM MDT expiring June 27 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Park, Summit

Fire Weather Warning issued June 27 at 4:00AM MDT expiring June 27 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued June 27 at 12:09AM MDT expiring June 27 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan

Fire Weather Watch issued June 26 at 3:17AM MDT expiring June 27 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Park, Summit