Big names in Colorado politics line up for governor's race

DENVER (AP) - Some of the biggest names in Colorado politics already are looking to run for governor in 2018.

The Denver Post reports prospective candidates include U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar on the Democratic side. State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and District Attorney George Brauchler are exploring bids on the Republican side.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper will be term-limited after eight years in office.

Whichever party wins the governor's race in 2018 will have an outsized influence on the next round of drawing boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts.

Democrats have dominated Colorado's governor's office for the last 60 years. Only two Republicans have been governor during that time.

