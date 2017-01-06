When teen delayed her college plans, Dad decided to give away some of the money

A father is offering a $2,000 scholarship to a deserving and less fortunate student because his daughter decided to delay her college plans.

Ian Holtz, who lives in California and Colorado, told Denver7 that he had saved money to pay for his daughter's college education. But just before school was to start, she announced that she didn't want to go right now.

"Obviously, I was disappointed," Holtz said.

So this week, without his daughter's knowledge, Holtz posted this on Facebook.

"Instead of letting this money go to waste, we'd offer it to someone who is interested in going to school and could use it," Holtz said. "The goal for us was obviously to help somebody. We like to contribute. But also to maybe light a little bit of a fire for her."

Holtz said his daughter heard about the post through friends who told her she was nuts to pass up free college.

And guess what? It worked.

"As a result of the offer, she assured me that she's going to go to school as early as summer semester begins, so bonus," Holtz said.

To apply for the scholarship, write a 1,500-word essay and send it to ianholtz@gmail.com. Because there were so many people interested in the offer, Holtz extended his deadline to pick the winner until Feb. 15.

