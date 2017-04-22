March for Science: Huge crowd rallies in downtown Denver

Fair
All photos courtesy of Ivy Deliz/@astroivy
DENVER -- Thousands of people marched Saturday at Denver's Civic Center Park to celebrate science and the role it plays in people's lives.
See photos from the March for Science in Denver by tapping on what may be the coolest beanie we've ever seen, or click here to go to the gallery.
